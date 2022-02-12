'James' will be a masterpiece: Prabhas pens emotional note for Puneeth Rajkumar

Actor Prabhas on Saturday penned an emotional note for the late Puneeth Rajkumar, describing his upcoming and last movie James as a 'masterpiece'. In an Instagram post, he said 'Appu' would be missed and the flick will hold a special place in the hearts of those who admired the mass hero.

James, directed by Chethan Kumar, is an actioner that revolves around the clash between a brave heart and a deadly foe. Its teaser, which was unveiled on February 11, garnered attention due to Puneeth's stylish screen presence and its effective presentation. Sandalwood star and Appu's brother Shivarajkumar has dubbed for his brother in the biggie, James features Priya Anand as the leading lady and marks her second collaboration with the 'Power Star'. She previously acted opposite the star in Raajakumara, which hit the screens in 2017. James is slated to release in theatres on March 17. The general feeling is the flick will open to a phenomenal response at the box office.

Puneeth, Kannada thespian Dr Rajkumar's son, passed away last year at the age of 46. He made his debut as leading man with the 2002 release Appu. He subsequently emerged as a force to reckon with because of his work in films such as Ajay, Arasu, Power and Hudugaru. The actor enjoyed a strong fan following due to his dancing skills and impressive fitness levels. His film Yuvarathnaa, which marked his return to the big screen after nearly two years, premiered in theatres last April. He was not just an actor but also a producer with an eye for good. He backed films such as Kavaludaari and French Biriyani under his banner PRK Productions.

Prabhas, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of his new movie Radhe Shyam. The romantic drama has been directed by 'Jil' Radha Krishna Kumar and features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, It is slated to hit the screens on March 11. He also has three other big-ticket movies-- Project K, Spirit and Adipurush-- in his kitty.