Jamie Foxx inks overall deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment

Jamie Foxx inks overall deal with Sony Pictures

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Sep 10 2020, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 15:39 ist
Jamie Foxx. Credit: Getty

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx and his producing partner Datari Turner have signed an overall deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

As part of the deal, the duo will be developing and producing feature films for the studio, Sony said in a statement.

The duo's first project under the deal is an action thriller movie which will feature Foxx, 52, in the lead role.

The yet-untitled film has been written by Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier, the studio said.

"Not only is Jamie Foxx one of the most talented and decorated actors in the world he is also an idea machine. As a company we have been lucky to work with Jamie in 'Baby Driver' and 'Amazing Spiderman', but his creativity as a producer is his most exciting role yet.

"Jamie is wildly creative, funny  and brilliant, he walks the walk, he talks the talk and we are so proud to be in this partnership with Jamie and Datari. We already have a few projects secretly going and this is only the beginning," Sanford Panitch, President of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, said.

Foxx most recently starred in Netflix's "Project Power". He will next voice star in Disney/Pixar's "Soul", which will bow out in November.

The actor will also produce and star in "They Cloned Tyrone" and Netflix's comedy series "Dad Stop Embarrassing Me".

