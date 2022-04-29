'Jana Gana Mana' day 1 box office collection: Prithviraj-starrer opens to a decent response

Malayalam star Prithviraj's new movie Jana Gana Mana opened to a decent response at the box office on April 28. The film grossed nearly Rs 1.60 crore in Kerala on the first day, according to initial estimates. It collected nearly Rs 38 lakh through online advance bookings even though it wasn't promoted as aggressively as expected. The morning shows had occupancy of roughly 19.5 per cent. It picked up as the day progressed with Prithvi fans visiting theatres to catch their favourite star in action.

Jana Gana Mana failed to beat Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup, which grossed nearly Rs 4 crore in the state when it hit the screens last year. This, however, is not too surprising as the vigilante drama faced stiff competition from the Kannada movie KGF 2, which is still doing well in mass centres. The Tamil movie Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which hit the screens yesterday, too garnered attention due to Samantha and Nayanthara's glamorous avatars.

Jana Gana Mana has received rave reviews with critics praising the performances and the theme. A section of the audience, however, feels that the execution could have been better. The word of mouth is favorable, which should help the flick have a solid first Saturday.

Jana Gana Mana, a commercial film with a message for society, revolves around a police officer who becomes a vigilante after numerous setbacks in life. It has a strong cast that includes Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sri Divya and Pasupathy. The film has been directed by Dijo Jose Antony, who made his directorial debut with the 2018 thriller Queen .

This is Prithvi's first major theatrical release since Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which hit the screens in 2020. He tried to consolidate his standing on OTT with four direct-to-digital releases--- Cold Case, Kuruthi, Bhramam and Bro Daddy. He currently has Kaduva, Aadujeevitham and Gold in his kitty.