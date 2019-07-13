Janhvi a sincere and hardworking actor: Rajkummar Rao

Janhvi a sincere and hardworking actor: Rajkummar Rao

  Jul 13 2019
The Hardik Mehta-directed film marks the maiden collaboration between Rajkumar and Janhvi. (AFP File Photo)

Rajkummar Rao is impressed by the professionalism and hard work of newcomer Janhvi Kapoor, who is sharing screen space with him in "Rooh-Afza".

Shooting on the horror comedy is currently underway in Agra after the crew completed their Manali schedule.

The Hardik Mehta-directed film marks the maiden collaboration between Rajkumar and Janhvi.

Talking about his experience of working with the young actor, Rajkummar said in a statement, "Janhvi is phenomenal. She is such a sincere and hardworking actor. I think what we have seen her in 'Dhadak' is just a hint of her talent, she is way more talented than that."

Co-produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so it can possess their brides.

Also starring Varun Sharma of "Fukrey" fame, "Rooh-Afza" is scheduled to be released in March 2020.

