Janhvi Kapoor is not worried about ‘Gunjan Saxena’ being delayed indefinitely amid the coronavirus outbreak

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is awaiting a release of Gunjan Saxena, one of the most important movies of her career. The film was slated to hit the screens in April but this did not happen because of the coronavirus outbreak, which has brought the film industry to a standstill. During a recent interaction with the Times of India, the upcoming star said that she is not worried about the movie getting delayed as the nation is dealing with a major crisis at the moment.

Gunjan Saxena, directed by Sharan Sharma, revolves around the life of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena and reportedly has patriotic undertones. The film has been extensively shot in Lucknow and is likely to appeal to a vast section of the audience. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi of Pink fame.

Coming back to Janhvi, she was last seen in the Netflix original Ghost Stories that received mixed reviews from the audience. A horror-drama, the much-hyped film featured a strong cast that included Made in Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala, Surekha Sikri, Vijay Varma, Avinash Tiwary and Mrunal Thakur.

She currently has Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2 in her kitty. Roohi Afzana is a horror-comedy and marks the young woman’s first collaboration with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. It reportedly revolves around a ghost that abducts brides on their honeymoon. On the other hand, Dostana 2 is a follow up to the Abhishek Bachchan-John Abraham starrer Dostana and features the fast-rising Kartik Aaryan in the lead. One will get clarity on their release dates once the COVID-19 situation improves.

There has also been talk of her acting alongside Tamil star Ajith Kumar in the Boney Kapoor-produced Valimai and this has piqued curiosity big time. The H Vinoth-helmed film, featuring ‘Thala’ in a new avatar, is touted be an action-thriller with a pan-India story.