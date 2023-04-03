Janhvi, rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya visit Tirupati Balaji temple

Janhvi, rumoured beau Shikhar visit Tirupati temple

Couple were seen offering prayers at the temple and were also accompanied by Khushi Kapoor

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 03 2023, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2023, 15:39 ist
Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya. Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor, @shikharpahariya

A video of actress Janhvi Kapoor visiting the Tirupati Balaji temple in Tirumala along with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya is doing the rounds on social media.

In the video, Janhvi is seen dressed in a pink and light green lehenga, while Shikhar sported in a white dhoti and red scarf. The couple were seen offering prayers at the temple and were also accompanied by Khushi Kapoor.

Also Read | Diana Penty joins Amitabh Bachchan in 'Section 84'

Over the weekend, Shikhar, grandson of the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sushilkumar Shinde, was spotted posing with Janhvi's dad Boney Kapoor at the NMACC launch. An inside video from the event captured Janhvi and Shikhar together.

On the work front, Janhvi is gearing up for the release of Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan. Janhvi is all set to mark her Tollywood debut with Jr NTR's film NTR30.

Entertainment News
Janhvi Kapoor
Tirupati

