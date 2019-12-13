Japanese film gets Kerala film fest award

'They Say Nothing Stays the Same', a Japanese film by Joe Odagiri, won the Golden Crow Pheasant Award at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

The film, which won the award carrying a cash prize of Rs. 20 lakh, tells the story of a village boatman finding it difficult to change with the time.

Malayalam film 'Jallikattu' by Lijo Jose Pellisserry won the audience prize. Lijo had won the best director award at the recent International Film Festival of India also.

Allan Deberton, director of Brazilian film 'Pacarrete' won the Silver Crow Pheasant Award for best director. Cesar Diaz, director of the French film 'Our Mothers' won the best debut director award.

The week-long IFFK held in Thiruvananthapuram ended on Friday.