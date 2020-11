Bollywood’s ace lyricist Javed Akhtar has lodged a case of criminal defamation against actor Kangana Ranaut.

The case has been filed before the Metropolitan Magistrate’s court in Andheri.

In his complaint, Javed Akhtar has referred to an interview that Kangana gave to a TV channel, which he claimed has harmed his reputation.

He has urged for a defamation case to be registered against Kangana Ranaut under section 499 and 500 of IPC. The case has been scheduled for hearing on December 3.