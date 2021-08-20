Jayanth Kaikini's story picked up for Netflix anthology

Jayanth Kaikini’s short story ‘Madhyantara’ (Interval) is all set to come alive on screen. Bollywood director Abhishek Chaubey has adapted the story in the upcoming Netflix three-film anthology ‘Ankahi Kahaniya’.

“Tejasvini Niranjan's 'No Presents Please' is the translated work of my 'Katha Sankalana', a collection of short stories. Abhishek Chaubey came across this book, liked the story ‘Madhyantara’ and approached me for its adaptation,” the veteran poet, writer, and lyricist told Showtime.

Kaikini wrote 'Madhyantara' in 1986. The anthology is slated to release on September 17. The other two shorts are directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Saket Chaudhary.

Kaikini, who is skeptical about his stories being directed by newcomers, said he was quite impressed by Chaubey’s recent directorial in the anthology ‘Ray’ on Netflix. “I’m extra careful about cinematic adaptations of my works. Many directors approach me for stories and I usually say no. Chaubey recently directed ‘Ray’ and it was fantastic. If I had not seen it, maybe I wouldn't have given my story” says the writer.

“My only condition for him was that I had to read the script before he went for shoot. He was very nice and respectful. He sent the script. I liked it and gave my approval.”

Kaikini says he isn't entirely overwhelmed by the project. “I’m 65 years old, it is not a big thing for me. Usually, youngsters are more excited about these things and I’ve outgrown this. If I’m able to write a good story or a poem, that brings me joy. If youngsters still like my stories written four decades ago and choose to direct it, that brings me joy,” he offers.

“I’m curious how the episode will turn out,” he signs off. ‘No presents please’ is the first translated book to have won the DSC Prize for South Asian Literature. Filmmaker Chaubey broke through with 'Ishqiya' (2010) and made the impressive crime drama 'Udta Punjab' in 2016.