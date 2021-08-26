Jayaram to be part of Ram Charan's upcoming movie?

Malayalam actor Jayaram is likely to join the cast of Ram Charan's upcoming film with director Shankar, being referred to as RC 15, as per reports. The veteran, widely regarded as one of Mollywood's most dependable performers, made his Tollywood debut with a negative role in the 2018 blockbuster Bhaagamathie. He subsequently acted alongside 'Stylish Star' Allu Arjun in the Sankranti blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, consolidating his standing in Telugu cinema.



The perception is that his association with the film may help it get wide patronage in Kerala. The film, backed by Dil Raju, is touted to be a political thriller and features the 'Mega Power Star' in two distinct avatars.

The biggie stars Kiara Advani, best known for her work in Bharat Ane Nenu, and the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh, as the leading lady and marks her second collaboration with Charan. The two had previously teamed up for Vineya Vidheya Rama, which did not do too well at the box office. There were talks of 'Kodava Beauty' Rashmika Mandanna essaying a key role in the flick but that may not happen.

Charan is meanwhile, awaiting the release of S S Rajamouli's Rise Roar Revolt (RRR). The biggie revolves around the fictional bond between two real freedom fighters and is touted to be bigger than the Baahubali saga. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Alia Bhatt, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran. Charan will also be seen in the Koratala Siva-helmed Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal.



Jayaram, on the other hand, will soon be seen in Prabhas' Radhe Shyam. The film has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame and marks his first collaboration with 'Darling'. The romantic drama features Pooja Hegde, the star of films such as Aravida Sametha and Maharshi, as the leading lady and it revolves around a passionate love story. The flick is slated to hit the screens in January.