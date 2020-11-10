Jeff Nichols to write, direct 'A Quiet Place 3'

The universe of 'A Quiet Place' is expanding with Pramount Pictures reportedly working on a third film in the franchise.

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Nov 10 2020, 17:12 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 17:17 ist
Jeff Nichols. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Jeff Nichols has been tapped to write and direct the third film, which is based on an original idea by John Krasinski.

The Hollywood star co-wrote, starred and directed the original movie and returned to write and direct the sequel that was pushed back from its March 20 release date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The sequel is now slated for release on April 23, 2021.

The details about the plot are still under the wraps but most likely will explore the themes similar to the 2018 movie, about a family trying to survive by staying quiet in a post-apocalyptic world roamed where monsters with ultra sensitive hearing hunt people.

Nichols is known for directing Midnight Special, Take Shelter and Mud and Loving.

Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller will produce via Platinum Dunes alongside Krasinski via his Sunday Night banner with partner, Allyson Seeger, who serves as executive producer

