'Jersey': Balaji Telefilms, Pen Marudhar acquire Shahid Kapoor-starrer's theatrical rights

The producers of the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey have tied up with Balaji Telefilms and Pen Marudhar for the film's pan-India theatrical release.

The film is a remake of a Telugu film of the same title directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and as it diversifies its exhibition territory, the producers of the film have completed the tie-up keeping in the mind the best possible release of the film.

Producer Aman Gill says, "After a long wait we are excited to be releasing our film 'Jersey' in theatres and we feel there is no better partner than Balaji Telefilms and Pen Marudhar to achieve the best release for our film."

Ekta Kapoor, Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms, adds, "A film like Jersey deserves a theatre viewing experience and it is exciting that we are able to bring forth this for the audience."

Jayantilal Gada of Pen Marudhar echoes the thoughts as he says, "The content of this film is worthy of showcasing in theaters, and we are glad to have this opportunity to associate and release a great film."

The film, which is presented by Allu Arvind and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, S. Naga Vamsi, and also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. Jersey is Shahid Kapoor's next mega release after his blockbuster outing Kabir Singh and is all set for release on December 31, 2021.