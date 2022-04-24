'Jersey' day 2 box office collection: Shahid Kapoor's sports drama shows good growth on first Saturday

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor's latest movie Jersey, which hit the screens on April 22, got off to a decent start collecting Rs 4 crore (net) at the box office on day 1. It received flattering reviews with critics praising the star's performance and the film's emotional storyline. So, did the healthy word of mouth help the sports drama put up good numbers on its first Saturday? Here is the detailed report.

Good day 2

Jersey witnessed good growth on April 23 especially in the multiplex circuit as family audiences decided to give a shot. It collected nearly Rs 6 crore on its second day, according to trade reports. Its total collection stands at nearly Rs 10 crore. The film did well in the multiplex circuit but found limited patronage in mass centres.

Deep dive

Shahid's previous release Kabir Singh became a rage among the 'Gen Y' audience prior to its release because of chartbusters like Bekhayali and Kaise Hua. This, however, didn't happen with Jersey as the trailer and the songs failed to pique the curiosity of fans. The fact it was postponed several times due to various reasons worked against it. Jersey has failed to make an impact in the single screen circuit as the pan-India movie KGF Chapter 2, starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt, remains the top choice of the mass audience. As such, the film wasn't able to reach its potential on the first day. It grew on Saturday purely because of favourable word of mouth.

Positive reviews save the day

Jersey, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, is a a sports drama that revolves around a talented cricketer who quits the game only to stage a comeback to please his son. It is a remake of the director's 2019 release of the same name, which starred Nani in the lead. The film stars Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady opposite the Haider actor.

The road ahead,,,

Jersey needs to show good growth on Sunday to have any chance of emerging as a hit in the long run. Its fate will will ultimately depend on whether it holds on Monday (April 25). The movie will, either way, face competition from the Eid releases-- Runway 34 and Heropanti 2-- when they hit the screens on April 29.