'Jersey' Hindi remake: Mira Rajput shares photo from the shoot location of Shahid Kapoor's movie

Mira Rajput recently accompanied husband Shahid Kapoor to the sets of his next big movie, which is a remake of the Tollywood hit Jersey, and shared a photo from the location. Judging by the snap, the makers were gearing up to film a few cricket sequences that are an integral part of the movie.

Jersey, featuring Nani and Shraddha Srinath of Nerkonda Paarvai fame in the lead, revolved around an ageing cricketer who makes a comeback to the sport to fulfil his son's dream. The film did well at the box office despite clashing with Raghava Lawrence starrer Kanchana 3 and this created a great deal of buzz in the industry. The movie had an impressive supporting cast featuring Baahubali actor Sathyaraj, Sampath Raj and Bollywood's Shishir Sharma.

The Hindi remake features Mrunal Thakur of Super 30 fame as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with Shahid. The makers originally wanted Sandalwood actress Rashmika Mandanna to romance 'Shasha' in the film but the Kirik Party girl turned down the offer as she felt she would not be able to do justice to the role.

"I will not accept any film to which I feel I can't give a lot to. The Jersey remake was huge. Anyone would do it but then I don't want to come to set and be all tired. I feel they (the film's makers) deserve more," Rashmika had told IBTimes about saying 'no' to biggie.

The Hindi remake of Jersey features a competent supporting cast also includes Pankaj Kapur, Rohan Shah and Rajesh Sharma.

Coming back to Shahid, he was last seen in the smash hit Kabir Singh that was a remake Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy. The film, directed by Sandeep Vanga, ruffled a few feathers with its 'sexist' content and this indirectly worked in its favour.

Many feel the Jersey remake has the potential to help Shahid get his second consecutive blockbuster.