'Jhund' box office preview: Will the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer emerge as a commercial success?

Bollywood 'Megastar' Amitabh Bachchan, who was last seen in the 2021 release Chehre, is set to return to the big screen with his latest movie Jhund, slated to hit the screens on Friday. The sports drama has garnered a fair deal of attention as it marks noted Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule's Hindi debut and apparently has socio-political undertones. So will Jhund emerge as a hit at the box office? Here is our SWOT analysis.

Strengths

Big B, Indian cinema's undisputed 'Shahenshah', remains a force to reckon with mainly because of his impeccable acting skills and towering screen presence. His association with films such as Pink and Badla helped them find wide patronage. His stardom alone should help Jhund put up decent numbers on day 1. Manjule, the director of critically-acclaimed Marathi films like Sairat and Fandry, is known to explore burning social issues through his work. Jhund might emerge as the top choice of cinephiles if it turns out to be as biting as his previous movies.

Weaknesses

Jhund does not appear to be a commercial mass movie, judging by the trailer. This may affect its prospects outside Maharashtra and the multiplex circuit. Manjule, unlike a Sanjay Leela Bhansali or a Karan Johar, is not an established name in Hindi cinema. This may affect the movie's performance in the initial days.

Opportunities

The positive response to Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was released last week, indicates that the Hindi audience is willing to visit cinemas under the 'new normal' provided the content is up to the mark. Moreover, most states have already lifted Covid restrictions as the pandemic is under control. In a way, it comes at the right time.

Threats

Jhund will face competition from the Hollywood biggie The Batman as the superhero saga is likely to be the top choice of the 'Gen Y' audience in urban markets. Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam is set to be the pick of movie buffs in Kerala, which will affect the movie in the state. Big B's film may also face competition from Gangubai Kathiwadi in mass markets as the Alia Bhatt-starrer will most probably remain strong in its second week. It, however, faces its biggest test when Prabhas' Radhe Shyam premieres in theatres on March 11.