Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for Covid-19, Mike Birbiglia to host late night talk show

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel says he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Kimmel took to Twitter on Monday to share his diagnosis, assuring fans that he was feeling fine as he is "double vaxxed and boosted".

"Our daughter brought us Covid (even though we specifically asked her not to)," he quipped.

The 54-year-old TV personality, who hosts "The Jimmy Kimmel Live", was due to interview Tom Cruise and comic Iliza Shlesinger along with musical guest Parquet Courts on his show.

Kimmel said comedian Mike Birbiglia will take care of the hosting duties till he recovers.

"Apologies to @TomCruise & @iliza and thanks to Mike Birbiglia @birbigs who'll be filling in for me starting tomorrow night," the host wrote.

Birbiglia also took to Twitter, sending his love to Kimmel and his family and joked, "I must be the first person to ever deplane a Southwest Airlines flight and find out they're guest-hosting a late night talk show."

