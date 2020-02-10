Joaquin Phoenix: 5 movies that highlighted the Academy Award winner's talents before 'Joker'

Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix, on Monday, won the 'Best Actor in a Leading Role' Oscar for his powerful performance in the critically-acclaimed Joker, adding a new dimension to his career. While the Todd Phillips-helmed biggie has now become the most important release of the 45-year-old's career, the fact remains that the reel 'Clown Prince of Crime' has delivered impressive performances in the past as well. Here are some films which highlighted Joaquin Phoenix's talents much before Joker.



Inherent Vice (2014)

Featuring the man of the moment in the role of a quirky private investigator/detective, Inherent Vice did not get a wide release and this robbed it of its sheen. The period-drama, however, managed to impress the target audience and earn a cult following.



The Master (2013)

A gripping psychological -thriller, The Master featured the powerhouse performer in the role of troubled World War II veteran, helping him bag his second Oscar nomination in the 'Best Actor' category. Joaquin Phoenix, however, failed to win the big prize, losing out to 12 Years a Slave star Chiwetel Ejiofor



Two Lovers (2008)

An underrated gem, Two Lovers was an old-fashioned romantic drama that impressed one and all with its realistic and relatable screenplay. The film featured a 'restrained' act from the future 'Arthur Fleck', which appealed to the classes. Two Lovers featured Gwyneth Paltrow as the leading lady.



Walk the Line (2005)

Walk the Line, which saw Joaquin Phoenix bag his first Oscar nomination in the 'Best Actor' category, revolved around legendary music Johnny Cash's life and received rave reviews from most critics. Its stunning cast also included names such as Reese Witherspoon, Robert Patrick and Waylon Payne.



Gladiator (2000)

The historical-drama Gladiator saw Joaquin Phoenix hold his own against a stellar Russel Crowe, proving his mettle. The magnum opus hit screens in 2000 and emerged as a commercial success. It featured a top-notch cast that also featured Connie Nielsen, Richard Harris and Oliver Reed.