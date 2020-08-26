John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari to play 'special part' in Arjun Kapoor-Rakul Preet's next

Actors John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari have joined the cast of Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet's romantic drama feature.

The two actors have a "special part" in the yet-untitled movie and started shooting for it from Monday.

John and Aditi will be playing grandparents of Arjun's character in the Kaashive Nair-directed film, with their track set in 1947, around the time of India’s Independence, the makers said in a press release.

John, who is also producing the film along with his Batla House director Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar, said the team is being cautious given that they are shooting amid the pandemic.

"The team has taken extreme care, following all the SOPs, issued by the ministries and the concerned authorities. As a producer, it’s important for me to look out for our cast and crew.

"When I heard the script, I instantly knew that this would be a special part, and when Kaashvie suggested I play it, it was difficult to refuse" the actor said in a statement.

Aditi said she was on board instantly as she was moved by the film's story.

"John and I play a couple in 1946 –47 whose love story remains unfinished and unrequited till Arjun’s character feels the need to bring it to closure. Films like these are rarely made today, so I was quick to come on board," the 33-year-old actor said.

Nikkhil said the love story spans three generation, starting in 1947 and continuing till 2020.

"There is a parallel between Arjun and Rakul’s characters in the present day and the forced break-up between John and Aditi’s characters in 1947 following the Partition.

"The idea is to realise true love through the story of a woman who’s been yearning for closure for 70 years," Nikkhil said.

Bhushan said the film chronicles the themes of "love, values, bonds and family" over two different eras.

"John and Aditi’s is an old-school love story while Arjun and Rakul are in a modern-day relationship," he added.

John and Aditi will be shooting for their part for a week in an indoor schedule and will then reunite with the team for a brief outdoor in October.