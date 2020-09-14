John Abraham on 'insider vs outsider' debate: Every person has to prove a point, you either complain about it or you do your job

It is is no secret that John Abraham is one of the most popular and sought-after action stars in the Hindi film industry. The self-made hero, who rose to fame with his bold performance in Jism, has evolved as a performer over the years and proved that he is a force to be reckoned with.

John recently opened up on the burning issue of nepotism in Bollywood and said that the 'insider vs outsider' debate is a mere byproduct of the 'Twitter culture' and serves no real purpose. He added that self-made actor as well as those with industry connections needs to 'prove a point' in order to make an impact in the industry.

"Every person has to prove a point, either you complain about it or put your head down and bloody do your job. I am clear I have come here to do my job, and I will do it well.," he told Hindustan Times.

The 'insider vs outsider'' issue became the talk of the town a few years ago when actress Kangana Ranaut accused ace filmmaker Karan Johar of supporting 'products of nepotism' over self-made actors. The issue recently resurfaced when actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. A section of the Twitterverse alleged that Bollywood biggies had tried to 'sabotage' the MS Dhoni actor's career as he did not have any industry connections.

The likes of Manoj Bajpayee and 'Simran' weighed in on the matter, adding a new dimension to the discussion.

Coming back to John, he was last seen in Pagalpanti that did not do well at the box office. He will next be seen in Satyamev Jayate 2, a sequel to the mass hit Satyamev Jayate. He also has Mumbai saga, co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Kajal Aggarwal, in his kitty. John will reportedly also be seen as the villain opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the Yash Raj Films-backed Pathan.