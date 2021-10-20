John Abraham ventures into Malayalam cinema with 'Mike'

John Abraham ventures into Malayalam cinema with latest production 'Mike'

The film is directed by Vishnu Sivaprasad and marks the debut of actor Ranjith Sajeev

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 20 2021, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2021, 14:52 ist
John Abraham. Credit: AFP file photo

Bollywood star John Abraham is making an entry into Malayalam cinemas as a producer with his latest movie "Mike".

Backed by Abraham through his banner JA Entertainment, the Malayalam-language film is directed by Vishnu Sivaprasad and marks the debut of actor Ranjith Sajeev.

"Mike" also stars Anaswara Rajan, Jinu Joseph, Akshay Radhakrishnan, Abhiram, and Sini Abraham.

The film, which started production in Mysore on Wednesday, is a coming of age story, written by Ashiq Akbar Ali, the makers said in a statement.

It will be shot at various locations in India, including Kattappana, Vaikom and Dharamshala. Renadive is credited with the film's cinematography.

Besides "Mike", Abraham's Hindi production, "Tara Vs Bilal" also went on floors in London.

The actor, meanwhile, will be next seen in the action movie "Attack" and Mohit Suri's "Ek Villain Returns".

John Abraham
Cinema
Entertainment News

