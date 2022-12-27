John Abraham's character name is Jim in 'Pathaan'

The film, produced by YRF, is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 27 2022, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2022, 14:24 ist
John Abraham. Credit: PTI Photo

Bollywood actor John Abraham is playing the arch-enemy of Shah Rukh Khan's titular character in the upcoming spy-action theatrical film Pathaan. The name of John's character has now been revealed and he's called Jim in the film.

The makers are constantly dropping small bits of information from the film to the fans and audiences. They recently released the jukebox of Pathaan and it interestingly has a Pathaan theme track and a Jim theme track which led to fans figuring out that John, who plays Pathaan's arch-enemy, is going to be called Jim!

Also Read | John Abraham ready for 'mission of a lifetime' in 'Pathaan' first look

Pathaan, which belongs to Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, has the country's biggest superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Director Siddharth Anand had earlier revealed that he will present John in a super slick avatar in Pathaan. He had said, "I have always believed in the fact that the villain's projection should be as big, if not bigger than that of the hero's. Only when the villain is massive, can the tussle between them be spectacular. And we have an extraordinary battle when SRK takes on John."

Also Read | Muslim outfits demand SRK's film 'Pathaan' be banned: Report

The film, produced by YRF, is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

