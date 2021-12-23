John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' premieres on Amazon Prime Video

Actor John Abraham starrer actioner Satyameva Jayate 2 has made its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video, the streamer announced on Thursday.

A sequel to the 2018 hit of the same name, the Milap Zaveri directorial was released theatrically on November 25.

The film featured Abraham in a triple role, fighting corruption in Lucknow.

"Brace yourselves, this time witness 2x action, 2x entertainment and 3x surprise. Watch #SatyamevaJayate2OnPrime now," the streamer tweeted.

Satyameva Jayate 2 was produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Emmay Entertainment. It also starred Divya Khosla Kumar.

Though the trade had expected the film to clock big numbers at the box office, Satyameva Jayate 2 opened to scathing reviews and ended its lifetime gross under Rs 15 crore

Abraham will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller Attack, scheduled to release in January 2022.