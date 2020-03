Actor-director John Krasinski is set to make his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live this month.

Krasinski will host the NBC comedy on March 28, one weekend after his A Quiet Place Part II releases on March 20, reported Deadline.

He will be joined by musical act Dua Lipa.

A Quiet Place Part II is a sequel to the surprise 2018 horror thriller hit, directed by Krasinski.

He returns to direct and star in the sequel with wife Emily Blunt.