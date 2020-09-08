John Legend working on sitcom based on his school days

Singer John Legend has revealed he is developing a situational comedy based on his "first public high school experience".

The 'All of Me' hitmaker, who went to a church school in his initial days, said the transition to high school was full of "comedy".

"I grew up in the church. I was skipped a couple of grades, so by the time I got to high school, my first public high school experience was as a 12-year-old when most of my peers were 14," Legend told Extra magazine.

"There's a lot of comedy in my childhood, in my teenage years - so we're gonna try and mine that for a sitcom. We're developing it right now, and we're excited for it," he added.

On the personal front, the 41-year-old singer and his wife, model Chrissy Teigen (34) are expecting their third child. They are also parents to daughter Luna, four, and son Miles, two.