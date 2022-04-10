Jr NTR the perfect choice for Bheem, Charan would not have been able to do it: K V Vijayendra Prasad on 'RRR'

Veteran screenwriter K V Vijayendra Prasad, who has penned the script of his son S S Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, spoke about Jr NTR's emotionally-charged portrayal of Komaram Bheem in the historical epic.

The film has raked in Rs 1,000 crore worldwide so far. He shared that only NTR could have done the part given the character's complexities.

During a media interaction, the writer revealed, "Tarak can play Alluri Sita Rama Raju's character too, but Ram Charan can't do NTR's role (Komaram Bheem) due to the complexity of emotions and sensitive nature. Only NTR Jr can do justice to Bheem's character."

Earlier, he had also conveyed that it was a conscious decision to cast NTR and Ram Charan in characters that are contrasting to their real life personalities and so he crafted the premise of the film on fire and water.

The spirit of Tarak's portrayal of Bheem was immortalised in the song Komaram Bheemudo that arrives at an important phase of the narrative.

NTR will begin shooting for his next NTR 30', directed by Koratala Siva in June.