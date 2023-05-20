Jr NTR's next film is titled ‘Devara’

The movie also features Hindi film actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 20 2023, 14:13 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 14:13 ist
The official poster of Jr NTR's new movie 'Devara'. Credit: PTI Photo

South star Jr NTR's upcoming next Telugu-language feature film has been titled Devara.

Ahead of his 40th birthday, the actor took to social media on Friday to share the title of the movie with his fans and followers.

"#Devara," Jr NTR wrote alongside a new poster of the movie, which is being directed by Kortala Siva.

Billed as an high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India, Devara marks the RRR star's second collaboration with Siva after 2016's Janatha Garage.

It also features Hindi cinema actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. It is scheduled to be released countrywide on April 5, 2024.

Entertainment News
jr ntr
NTR Jr
Telugu films

