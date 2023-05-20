Jr NTR's next film is titled ‘Devara’

South star Jr NTR's upcoming next Telugu-language feature film has been titled Devara.
Ahead of his 40th birthday, the actor took to social media on Friday to share the title of the movie with his fans and followers.
"#Devara," Jr NTR wrote alongside a new poster of the movie, which is being directed by Kortala Siva.
#Devara pic.twitter.com/bUrmfh46sR
— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 19, 2023
Billed as an high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India, Devara marks the RRR star's second collaboration with Siva after 2016's Janatha Garage.
It also features Hindi cinema actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles.
The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. It is scheduled to be released countrywide on April 5, 2024.
