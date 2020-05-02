Juhi Chawla says Rishi Kapoor was his usual self while shooting for ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’

Juhi Chawla will soon be seen alongside the late Rishi Kapoor in Sharmaji Namkeen, the last movie of Chintuji’s illustrious career. In her latest Instagram post, the star remembered shooting for the film with the veteran actor and said he was his usual self on the sets. The Pratibandh actress revealed that she would look into the monitor after every shot to see whether the results were satisfactory, which irritated the ‘original chocolate boy’ and prompted him to call her an ‘insecure’ artiste. She added that being chided by Rishi was one was something she ended up enjoying a lot.

Sharmaji Namkeen, directed by Hitesh Bhatia, is a comedy-drama that features the ‘Bobby Boy’ in a new avatar. Rishi had shot a major portion of the shoot before a key schedule got postponed due to his health issues. The makers of the Sharmaji Namkeen hope to wrap up the film once the COVID-19 situation improves. The flick will most probably hit screens in 2021.

The outspoken Kapoor and Juhi collaborated for films such as Bol Radha Bol, Ghar Ki Izzat and Eena Meena Deeka and impressed fans with their chemistry. Seeing them together one last time is likely to be a treat for movie-goers.

Coming back to Juhi, she remains an integral part of Bollywood even decades after entering the scene. The powerhouse performer made her digital debut with the well-received The Test Case (2017) and added a new dimension to her career. The AltBalaji offering featured Nimrat Kaur in the lead. The cast included Atul Kulkarni and Rahul Dev.

She was last seen in the Sonam Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisha Laga that revolved around the sensitive issue of homosexuality. The romantic comedy-drama had a strong supporting cast that included Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor, Seem Pahwa and Tamil actress Regina Cassandra.

