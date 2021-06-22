Julie Delpy says she turned down fourth 'Before' movie

Acto-filmmaker Julie Delpy says she turned down the fourth movie in the celebrated "Before" series within the last one and a half year as she was contemplating retirement.

Delpy went through hoops to produce her film "My Zoe", which left her exhausted and fed up with the film industry, reported IndieWire quoting her interview from Telerama.

“I often think about it,” Delpy said about leaving the industry.

“A year and a half ago, I was not far from it. The hell I went through to produce my film (‘My Zoe’) had exhausted me. I said no to Richard Linklater for the fourth part of the ‘Before’ films. I thought that maybe I could go back to school. I would make a very good doctor, for example. You give me three symptoms, and I tell you what you are suffering from…But I like to create, to tell stories; it’s stronger than me," the actor said.

Delpy played Celine to Ethan Hawke's Jesse in the 1995 movie about two strangers who meet on a train and strike up a conversation.

A sequel "Before Sunset" was released in 2004 and a third film "Before Midnight" was released in 2013.

The French-American actor, 51, is not retiring for now but she is still struggling to get her projects financed. She said not even a high-profile "Game of Thrones" star like Emilia Clarke guarantees that her film "A Dazzling Display of Splendor" will have an easy route to the screen.

“I have a wonderful screenplay, ‘A Dazzling Display of Splendor,’ about the pioneers of Hollywood. One of the best I’ve written. A talented and well-known English actress, Emilia Clarke, is attached to the project. And yet, I’m still struggling. Nonstop. I have so many movies in my drawers that will never be shot, if you only knew! I’m fed up.”