K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty tie the knot in Mumbai

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, cricketer K L Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty got married in an intimate affair on January 23, 2023.

The two exchanged their wedding vows as per south Indian rituals at Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. Not as a big fat Indian wedding as many would imagine, but Suniel’s farm was beautifully decorated.

Reportedly, the wedding was a personal affair with close to 150 guests in attendance.

Celebrities like Diana Penty and cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma were spotted arriving for the gala wedding.

Good wishes started pouring in for the newly married couple.

Bollywood actor and Suniel’s best friend Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter handle to wish the couple. Sharing a picture of the couple, he wrote, "Congratulations to my dear friends @SunielVShetty & #ManaShetty for their daughter @theathiyashetty's marriage to @klrahul."

"Many many congratulations to Anna @SunielVShetty to witness this amazing feeling to see @theathiyashetty tie the knot with @klrahul. Wishing the couple a wonderful journey for their life ahead ❤️", wrote Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.

Bollywood filmmaker Anand Kumar who worked with Suniel Shetty in the movie ‘Desi Kattey’, wrote, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to my dearest @SunielVShetty Anna & your family ❤️ on ur daughter ur Princess @theathiyashetty and her husband @klrahul on their wedding. May God's abundant blessings be upon Marriage. #athiyashettyklrahulwedding.”

Kollywood actor and BJP National Executive Committee Member Khushbu Sundar wrote, “Best wishes to @klrahul and @theathiyashetty as they step into a new phase of life. Wishing you both a very happy married life filled with love & happiness, forever! A special shoutout to the father of the bride, @SunielVShetty. My love to you n Mana. So happy for you Anna.”