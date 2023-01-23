K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty tie the knot in Mumbai

K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty tie the knot in Mumbai

The two exchanged their wedding vows as per south Indian rituals

NP Jayaraman
NP Jayaraman, DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 23 2023, 18:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2023, 21:21 ist
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul during their wedding. Credit: Instagram/@klrahul

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, cricketer K L Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty got married in an intimate affair on January 23, 2023.

The two exchanged their wedding vows as per south Indian rituals at Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. Not as a big fat Indian wedding as many would imagine, but Suniel’s farm was beautifully decorated.

Reportedly, the wedding was a personal affair with close to 150 guests in attendance.

Celebrities like Diana Penty and cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma were spotted arriving for the gala wedding.

Good wishes started pouring in for the newly married couple.

Bollywood actor and Suniel’s best friend Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter handle to wish the couple. Sharing a picture of the couple, he wrote, "Congratulations to my dear friends @SunielVShetty & #ManaShetty for their daughter @theathiyashetty's marriage to @klrahul."

"Many many congratulations to Anna @SunielVShetty to witness this amazing feeling to see @theathiyashetty tie the knot with @klrahul. Wishing the couple a wonderful journey for their life ahead ❤️", wrote Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.

Bollywood filmmaker Anand Kumar who worked with Suniel Shetty in the movie ‘Desi Kattey’, wrote, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to my dearest @SunielVShetty Anna & your family ❤️ on ur daughter ur Princess @theathiyashetty and her husband @klrahul on their wedding. May God's abundant blessings be upon Marriage. #athiyashettyklrahulwedding.”

Kollywood actor and BJP National Executive Committee Member Khushbu Sundar wrote, “Best wishes to @klrahul and @theathiyashetty as they step into a new phase of life. Wishing you both a very happy married life filled with love & happiness, forever! A special shoutout to the father of the bride, @SunielVShetty. My love to you n Mana. So happy for you Anna.”

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

KL Rahul
Athiya Shetty
Entertainment News
Entertainment
Cricket news

What's Brewing

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wed at Khandala farmhouse

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wed at Khandala farmhouse

Off-beaten Indian places top trending on Airbnb in 2022

Off-beaten Indian places top trending on Airbnb in 2022

What happened to all of science's big breakthroughs?

What happened to all of science's big breakthroughs?

Why women should invest in guaranteed-return plans

Why women should invest in guaranteed-return plans

In Pics | World’s most powerful passports in 2023

In Pics | World’s most powerful passports in 2023

Most favourite co-star: Deepika on working with SRK

Most favourite co-star: Deepika on working with SRK

92 fossil nests of India's largest dinosaurs found

92 fossil nests of India's largest dinosaurs found

Tom Hanks nominated for three 'Razzies'

Tom Hanks nominated for three 'Razzies'

Indian cricketers pray at Ujjain temple ahead of NZ ODI

Indian cricketers pray at Ujjain temple ahead of NZ ODI

 