K-pop group TXT to headline Lollapalooza music festival

South Korean music group Tomorrow X Together is set to take the stage at the upcoming Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, US, as a first-time headliner.
Also called TXT, the band first performed at the gala in 2022.
According to a press release, TXT will become the second K-pop act after BTS member j-hope to headline the festival, scheduled to run from August 3 to August 6 this year.
The group -- comprising Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai -- will perform at Lollapalooza 2023 on August 5 from 8.30 pm to 10.00 pm.
The performance will be available for live viewing for global fans everywhere on Weverse Live, YouTube, and Hulu (only in the US), the release said.
At the gala, the quintet will be accompanied by a live band and will present a set-list of songs from their discography.
TXT's headlining set includes a premiere live performance of summer anthem "Do It Like That" released in July. Rapper and singer Coi Leray will make a special guest appearance for another exciting performance of "Happy Fools (feat. Coi Leray)," the release stated.
A special viewing event of the headlining performance will be held in the band's native South Korea for their fan group MOA (Moments of Alwaysness), it added.
