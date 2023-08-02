K-pop group TXT to headline Lollapalooza music festival

K-pop group TXT to headline Lollapalooza music festival

According to a press release, TXT will become the second K-pop act after BTS member j-hope to headline the festival.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 02 2023, 16:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 16:36 ist
South Korean music group Tomorrow X Together . Credit: Twitter/@TXT_bighit

South Korean music group Tomorrow X Together is set to take the stage at the upcoming Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, US, as a first-time headliner.

Also called TXT, the band first performed at the gala in 2022.

Also Read | K-Pop supergroup BTS's Jung Kook releases solo single 

According to a press release, TXT will become the second K-pop act after BTS member j-hope to headline the festival, scheduled to run from August 3 to August 6 this year.

The group -- comprising Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai -- will perform at Lollapalooza 2023 on August 5 from 8.30 pm to 10.00 pm.

The performance will be available for live viewing for global fans everywhere on Weverse Live, YouTube, and Hulu (only in the US), the release said.

At the gala, the quintet will be accompanied by a live band and will present a set-list of songs from their discography.

TXT's headlining set includes a premiere live performance of summer anthem "Do It Like That" released in July. Rapper and singer Coi Leray will make a special guest appearance for another exciting performance of "Happy Fools (feat. Coi Leray)," the release stated.

A special viewing event of the headlining performance will be held in the band's native South Korea for their fan group MOA (Moments of Alwaysness), it added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
South Korea

Related videos

What's Brewing

K-pop group TXT to headline Lollapalooza music festival

K-pop group TXT to headline Lollapalooza music festival

Industry colleagues condole Nitin Desai's demise

Industry colleagues condole Nitin Desai's demise

‘Koi...Mil Gaya’ to re-release in theatres on August 4

‘Koi...Mil Gaya’ to re-release in theatres on August 4

AI can help detect breast cancer

AI can help detect breast cancer

Manipur: 2 houses torched, curfew increased in Imphal

Manipur: 2 houses torched, curfew increased in Imphal

Another cheetah dies at MP's Kuno; toll rises to 9

Another cheetah dies at MP's Kuno; toll rises to 9

Jellyfish fossils may be the oldest ever found

Jellyfish fossils may be the oldest ever found

Harley Davidson X440 model becomes costlier by Rs 10.5K

Harley Davidson X440 model becomes costlier by Rs 10.5K

As Trump indicted, Biden hits fish restaurant

As Trump indicted, Biden hits fish restaurant

NASA's Voyager 2 out of contact but not lost in space

NASA's Voyager 2 out of contact but not lost in space

 