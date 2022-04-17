'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali': Devi Sri Prasad reunites with Salman Khan to offer a a 'Seeti Maar' experience?

Top music director Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to compose music for Salman Khan's upcoming movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, according to a report carried by Pinkvilla. If things go as planned, this will mark his fourth collaboration with 'Bhai'. The musician emerged as a pan-India name when he composed Dhinka Chika for Ready. He reunited with the mass hero for Jai Ho and Radhe. The Prabhudeva-directed actioner featured the catchy Seeti Maar song, originally composed for Allu Arjun's DJ.

The perception is that DSP's association with the movie will work in its favour as he recently broke barriers with songs from Pushpa. Srivalli and Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega/Oo Antava, in particular, emerged, as chartbusters.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is an action-comedy that features Salman in a 'massy' new avatar that is likely to do justice to his image. It is directed by Farhad Samji, who directed the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey. The biggie stars Pooja Hegde, last seen opposite Prabhas in Radhe Shyam, as the female protagonist and uis the biggest Hindi movie of her career. Venkatesh, who made his Hindi debut in the 90s with Anari, too is likely to be part of the cast. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is slated to hit the screens in December.

Salman, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The mass hero was last seen in Antim, which made a decent impact at the box office. He is working on Tiger 3, a sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai, which reunites him with Katrina Kaif. He will be seen in an extended cameo in Pathaan, which marks Shah Rukh's return to the big screen after a long absence. Bollywood's 'Sultan' is set to make his Telugu debut with Chiranjeevi's Godfather, a remake of Mohanlal's Lucifer. He has confirmed he'll be part of the Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel, to be penned by K V Vijayendra Prasad.