'Kabzaa' motion poster: A treat for Upendra fans

Sandalwood star Upendra took to Twitter on Saturday (September 18) to unveil a special motion poster of his upcoming movie Kabzaa much to the delight of fans. The video features him in a striking new avatar that caters to a mass audience. His intensity is hard to miss. The motion confirms that the film's teaser will be released on Diwali.

Kabzaa is touted to be a gangster drama set in the 1980s and offers a unique take on the underworld. It has been directed by R Chandru and is the biggest project of his career. The filmmaker did extensive research on the subject before the film went on the floors. Kabzaa is likely to have several gripping action sequences and impressive production values. '

Chandru and the 'Real Star' last collaborated for I Love You, which garnered a fair deal of attention due to its bold storyline. It remains to be seen whether Kabzaa lives up to the standards set by their previous movie. Sudeep plays a key role in the biggie, which has piqued the curiosity of fans. Deepanna's scenes are likely to be a highlight of the flick. Many feel that his association with the flick will help it reach a wider audience. The cast includes Kabir Duhan Singh, Prakash Raj and Pradeep Rawat of Lagaan fame. There were talks of Kajal Aggarwal essaying a key role in the film but that did not happen.

Kabzaa is slated to release in theatres in multiple languages.

Uppi, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The seasoned actor is set to collaborate with Ram Gopal Varma for an actioner. 'Ramu' made his presence felt in Sandalwood with the Shivarajkumar-starrer Killing Veerappan, which emerged as a commercial success. It remains to be seen whether the Super actor helps him score another big hit.