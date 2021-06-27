'Kabzaa' new poster: Upendra, Sudeep impress with their intensity

Actor Upendra took to Twitter on Sunday to unveil the new poster of his upcoming movie Kabzaa much to the delight of fans. In it, the 'Real Star' is seen alongside Sudeep. The two heroes look intense and dashing in equal measure.

Kabzaa is touted to be a gangster drama that revolves around the dark side of the underworld. It features Upendra in the role of a don and is perceived to be the biggest movie of his career. 'Deepanna' plays the role of a character named Bhargav Bakshi, who is an integral part of the cast. It has been directed by R Chandru, who garnered attention with his bold movie I Love You. The biggie has an impressive cast that includes Prakash Raj, Kabir Duhan Singh and Pradeep Rawat. It will hit the screens in multiple languages.

The Kannada film industry became the talk of the town when the 2018 release KGF emerged as a big hit in most markets, breaking the language barrier. Sudeep tried to woo the pan-India audience with Pailwaan but the film didn't do as well as expected. Rakshit Shetty's Avane Srimannarayana too failed to do as well as the Yash-starrer. It remains to be seen whether Kabzaa delivers the goods.

Uprendra, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front and has several projects including Home Minister and the Telugu film Ghani, starring 'Mega Prince' Varun Tej and Saiee Manjrekar of Dabangg 3 fame.

Sudeep, on the other hand, is working on Vikrant Rona, which features him in the role of a 'hunter'. It has been directed by Anup Bhandari and was previously known as Phantom. He also has the eagerly-awaited movie Kotigooba 3, directed by Shiva Karthik, in his kitty. It is an action-thriller and features impressive production values. The cast includes Shraddha Das, Madonna Sebastian, P Ravi Shankar and Aftab Shivdasani.

