Kajal says COVID-19 threat has affected 'daily wagers'

Kajal Aggarwal pens a note on the impact of coronavirus outbreak on ‘daily wagers’

  • Mar 19 2020, 18:02 ist
Kajal Aggarwal. (Facebook/Kajal Aggarwal)

The governments of several states have closed all multiplexes, shopping malls and movie halls to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and this has indirectly created problems for “daily wagers”. Actress Kajal Aggarwal recently revealed that a cab driver broke down in front of her and asked for some extra money claiming that the “lockdown” had made it difficult for him to find savaaris. The Mersal star urged those from affluent families to help the needy as this is the need of the hour.

“A cab driver cried in front of me saying I was his first customer in the last 48 hours. He said his wife is expecting groceries today at least. This virus is gonna hit us from so many ways but the people who depend on daily income are gonna get hit the most. I gave the guy an extra 500. Obviously, it’s not a big deal for most of us which means we should do it more. He showed me that he has been driving around for 70 kilometers since his last customer. Please pay your cab drivers, street vendors, etc a little more. You might just be their last customer for the day.”

The coronavirus pandemic has forced several production houses to delay major releases. Haathi Mere Saathi, Nani’s V, Sooryavanshi, F9 and No Time To Die are just some of the films that have been pushed back keeping in mind the “health of the public”. The COVID-19 outbreak has also taken a toll on the box office performance of Dharala Prabhu and Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium, which hit screens on Friday (March 13).

Coming back to Kajal, she was last seen in the Jayam Ravi starrer Comali that did well at the box office and helped her get her career back on track. She currently has the Hindi biggie Mumbai Saga and Shankar’s Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani, in her kitty. She is also reportedly on the verge of replacing Lion actress Trisha in Acharya, featuring ‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi  in the lead.

