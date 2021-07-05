Kajal Aggarwal-starrer 'Uma' goes on floors

Kajal Aggarwal-starrer 'Uma' goes on floors

Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in 'Mumbai Saga'

Mumbai,
  • Jul 05 2021, 17:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 17:49 ist
Actor Kajal Aggarwal. Credit: DH Photo

Uma, starring Kajal Aggarwal, went into production in Kolkata on Monday.

Tathagata Singha is attached to direct Uma, billed as a slice-of-life Hindi film.

The film also stars Tinnu Anand, Harsh Chhaya, Meghana Malik, Gaurav Sharma, Shriswara and Ayoshi Talukdar.

According to a press release by the makers, Uma will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule keeping the Covid-19 protocols in consideration.

It is produced by Avishek Ghosh (AVMA Media) and Mantraraj Paliwal (Miraj Group).

Earlier this year, Aggarwal starred in filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's gangster drama Mumbai Saga which had a theatrical release.

The actor has a packed line-up of films, including the romantic-comedy Hey Sinamika and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 in Tamil, and the actioner Acharya in Telugu. 

