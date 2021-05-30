Kajal Aggarwal to star in a female-centric thriller: Report

Actor Kajal Aggarwal is set to play the lead role in a female-centric thriller, according to a report carried by Cinejosh. The film apparently has a strong script and will be directed by Jayashankar of Paper Boy fame. It is likely to feature her in a new avatar. The buzz is that the movie will be formally announced on her birthday (June 19).

Kajal, who began her Tollywood career with Lakshmi Kalyanam, has carved a niche for herself in the industry by sharing screen space with the likes of Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and the 'Young Rebel Star' Prabhas. She scored big hits with films such as Magadheera and Temper but failed to establish herself as a 'Lady Superstar'.

The 'Pakka Local' sensation played the lead and titular role in Sita, which did not do too well at the box office. She agreed to star in Paris Paris, the Tamil remake of Kangana Ranaut's Queen, but the film is yet to see the light of the day. The Yevadu star's attempts at making an impact in the OTT space too backfired as her maiden series Live Telecast did not live up to expectations.

It remains to be seen when her film with Jayashankar changes her fortunes. Kajal, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of Acharya. The film features her as the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi. It has political undertones and revolves around the journey of a 'saviour' played by the mass hero. The cast includes Charan, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood and Kabali actor Kishore. It will be released in theatres one the Covid-19 situation improves.



Kajal also has the Tamil movie Indian 2 in her kitty. It is a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani and marks her first collaboration with Kamal Haasan. The vigilante-thriller revolves around the life of an aged freedom fighter and may have a strong message. It is being directed by Shankar, who had directed the prequel.