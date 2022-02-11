Kajol begins work on Revathy’s film ‘Salaam Venky'

The first schedule is being shot in Lonavala

  • Feb 11 2022, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2022, 15:30 ist
Revathy and Kajol on the sets of their new movie. Credit: PR Handout

Bollywood star Kajol on Friday said she has commenced shooting for her next film Salaam Venky, to be directed by veteran actor-filmmaker Revathy.

The project, previously titled The Last Hurrah, was announced in October last year.

In an Instagram post, the 47-year-old actor said she is excited to share the "unbelievably true story" of "Salaam Venky" with the audience.

“Today we begin the journey of a story that needed to be told, a path that had to be taken and a life that had to be celebrated. We can’t wait to share this unbelievably true story of #SalaamVenky with you @revathyasha @suurajsinngh @shra_agrawal @varsha.kukreja.in @bliveprod @take_23_studios,” Kajol, who was last seen in Netflix film “Tribhanga”, wrote alongside a picture with Revathy from the sets.

Revathy, who has helmed films like the 2002 National Award winning Mitr, My Friend and Phir Milenge (2004), also shared the same post.

Salaam Venky is produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal and Varsha Kukreja. The team is filming the first schedule in Lonavala

