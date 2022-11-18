Kajol had 'big' crush on Akshay Kumar: Karan Johar

He was asked about Kajol crushing on an actor apart from her actor-husband Ajay Devgn

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 18 2022, 15:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2022, 15:12 ist
Karan Johar. Credit: AFP Photo

Filmmaker Karan Johar in an episode of dance show 'Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa 10' revealed that actress Kajol once had a crush on Akshay Kumar.

In a promo shared by the channel Colors, host Maniesh Paul is seen asking Karan about Kajol crushing on an actor apart from her actor-husband Ajay Devgn.

The filmmaker, who is also a judge in the show, revealed that it was Akshay Kumar that Kajol had a "big" crush on.

Maniesh hilariously did the 'Singham' hook step and asked Kajol: "Did Ajay sir get to know?"

Kajol burst into laughter.

Karan Johar
Akshay Kumar
bollywood
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

