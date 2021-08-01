Kalidas Jayaram joins the cast of Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram'

Actor Kalidas Jayaram took to Twitter on Saturday (July 31) to reveal that he has joined the cast of actor Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Vikram. He shared a photo in which he is seen alongside 'Ulaga Nayagan'. The young hero added that he was elated be a 'small drop' in an 'ocean of a film'.

Extremely elated to be a drop in this ocean of a film #Vikram ,

Happy to join back with the one and only #Andavar @ikamalhaasan sir 🙏

Thank you @Dir_Lokesh sir for this opportunity ❤️#arambichitom @RKFI pic.twitter.com/0pq9xi2uMM — kalidas jayaram (@kalidas700) July 31, 2021

Kalidas made his big screen debut with the 2016 Tamil release Meen Kuzhambum Mann Paanaiyum, following in his father Jayaram's footsteps. He subsequently carved a niche for himself in the industry withthwe anthologies Putham Pudhu Kaalai and Paava Kadhaigal. He also starred in the direct-to-OTT film Oru Pakka Kathai, co-starring Megha Akash. It remains to be seen whether this proves to be a memorable release for her.



Vikram has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and marksa his first collaboration with Haasan. The film is touted to be an actioner with mass sequences and has political undertones. The biggie has an impressive cast that includes Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. 'FaFa', the star of Malayalam films such as CU Soon and Malik, reportedly plays the role of a corrupt cop in the Kaithi helmer's magnum opus. He previously impressed the Tamil audience with his work in the films Velaikkaran and Super Deluxe. He will hoping to consolidate his standing in Tamil cinema with Vikram. Sethupathi, on the other hand, recently revealed that he has taken up the film merely to work with 'Kamal sir'.

Vikram's action scenes will be choreographed/directed by Anbu-Arivu, who garnered attention with their work on the Sandalwood biggie KGF. Anirudh Ravichander, the 'Rockstar' behind hits such as Kolaveri Di and Marana Mass, has been roped in to compose music. It is likely to be Haasan's next major release as Indian 2, directed by S Shankar, has been put on hold to the Covid-19 situation.