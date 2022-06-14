Kamal Haasan congratulates 'Sembi' team

Kamal Haasan congratulates 'Sembi' team, praises actress Kovai Sarala

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Jun 14 2022, 12:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2022, 12:09 ist

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan watched the trailer of director Prabhu Solomon's upcoming film Sembi and congratulated the entire team, including actress Kovai Sarala, who has played a pivotal role in the film.

Sources close to the unit of the film said that the actor, after watching the trailer, lauded his 'Sathi Leelavathi' co-star Kovai Sarala by calling her a 'Nadippu Ratchasi' (A monster when it came to acting).

The development happened when crew members of Sembi had gone to meet Kamal Haasan in person to congratulate him on the success of Lokesh Kanagaraj's action entertainer, 'Vikram'.

Producers of the film, Trident Arts' R Ravindran, AR Entertainment's Riya and Auditor Akbar Ali, the film's director Prabhu Solomon, Kovai Sarala and Aswin were present during the meeting.

Kamal Haasan praising the trailer has got the team of Sembi excited. "We are so happy that Kamal sir has appreciated our attempt. We are hopeful of the film getting a good response," they said.

The sources say the film is getting ready to hit screens soon.

Entertainment News
Kamal Haasan
Tamil Cinema

