Kamal Haasan remembers his 'amma' on Mother's Day

Veteran actor-director Kamal Haaasan paid tribute to his mother on Mother's Day by sharing an old photo in which he is seen alongside his 'amma'. The Hey Ram star said that he considers his mother to be an 'emotion' rather than a mere person. He added that she continues to guide him in the 'right direction'.

Kamal was born to Rajalakshmi and Srinivas on November 7, 1955 and began his acting career as a child artist with the 1960 release Kalathur Kannamma, which featured Gemini Ganesan and Savitri in the lead.

He subsequently honed his skills under K Balachander's guidance and made his debut as lead actor with the 1975 movie Apoorva Raagangal. He went on to consolidate his standing in the industry with films such as Moondru Mudichu, Aadu Puli Attam and Avargal. He made his presence felt in Bollywood with Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Saagar and the critically acclaimed Sadma, a remake of his Tamil film Moondram Pirai

.

Kamal remained a force to be reckoned with in the 90s, starring in cult films such as Kuruthipunal, Indian, and Chachi 420.

The 2000's proved to be quite challenging for the 'Ulaga Nayagan because of the emergence of younger stars. He nonetheless made his presence felt with films such as Hey Ram, Abhay and Virumaandi.

The star, however, suffered a big setback in 2018 when Vishwaroopam 2, a sequel to the 2013 movie Vishwaroopam bombed at the box office. Kamal will be hoping to bounce back with Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian. It reunites him with Shankar and revolves around the journey of an aged freedom fighter. The film stars Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the actor.

The cast includes Siddharth, Rakul Preet and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Kamal will also be teaming up with Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame for the thriller titled Vikram.