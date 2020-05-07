Kamal Haasan starrer ‘Indian 2’ has not been shelved

A few websites recently reported that the Lyca Productions-backed Indian 2, featuring ace actor Kamal Haasan, had been shelved and this ruffled a few feathers. The production house has, now, dismised the rumours and made it clear that the magnum opus has not been dropped. A representative from the banner said that nearly 60 per cent of the shoot has been wrapped up and the remaining portion will be filmed once the coronavirus situation improves.

Indian 2, directed by top filmmaker S Shankar, is a sequel to the 1996 hit Indian/Hindustani and features Kamal in the role of an aged freedom fighter. The biggie revolves around the fight against corruption and might have political undertones. The movie stars Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the Hey Ram actor. The cast includes Siddharth, Vivek and Rakul Preet. Aishwarya Rajesh was originally supposed to be a PART OF Indian 2 but opted out when the film did not take of as planned. The ‘Chennai Ponnu’ was replaced by Priya Bhavani Shankar of Monster fame.

Indian 2 was in in the limelight some time ago when three members of the crew were killed in an accident on the sets. Following this, Kamal had urged the makers to ensure the safety of technicians working on the project.

Coming back to ‘Ulaga Nayagan’, he was last seen in the Tamil-Hindi bilingual Vishwaroopam 2/Vishwaroop 2 that did not live up to expectations. The spy-thriller had a strong cast that included Pooja Kumar, Rahul Bose and Andrea Jeremiah. He, however, tasted success with his production venture Kadaram Kondan, which featured Vikram in the lead. Actors Akshara Haasan and Abi Hassan too were a part of the cast

Kamal had recently spoken about reviving his dream project Marudhanayagam after figuring out the financial side of things.

Credit: India Today