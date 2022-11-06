Kamal Haasan to collaborate with Mani Ratnam for next film

Superstar Kamal Haasan on Sunday said he will be working with master filmmaker Mani Ratnam for his next flick.
The new film will mark their first collaboration in 35 years after they worked together on 1987 action drama Nayakan.
Haasan, who recently starred in Vikram, shared the news in a post on Twitter, a day ahead of his 68th birthday.
"Here we go again! #KH234" the superstar wrote alongside a teaser for the new film.
Here we go again! #KH234
பயணத்தின் அடுத்த கட்டம்!
#ManiRatnam @Udhaystalin @arrahman #Mahendran @bagapath @RKFI @MadrasTalkies_ @RedGiantMovies_ @turmericmediaTM pic.twitter.com/ATAzzxAWCL
— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 6, 2022
The film will be jointly produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies, Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International and Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies.
The music will be composed by AR Rahman.
Haasan is currently working on Indian 2, which is directed by Shankar.
Ratnam most recently directed Ponniyin Selvan-I, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel, Ponniyin Selvan.
The new film is expected to be released in theatres in 2024.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Last eight years on track to be hottest on record: WMO
Bollywood showers love on Ranbir Alia's baby girl
Search for survivors on after Tanzania plane accident
Rare presence of snow leopard recorded in the Valley
UN summit opens with warning against 'backsliding'
Didn't do 'KGF' to intimidate, but to inspire: Yash
Andaman, the hidden gem of India
No trick or treat, let's celebrate diversity!