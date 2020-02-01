Kamal Haasan's tweet on Union Budget 2020 goes viral

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam on Saturday (Feb. 1, 2020) presented the Union Budget 2020, which focused on various sectors of the economy and introduced new, 'simpler' Income Tax slabs with reduced rates if people are willing to give up exemptions. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan commented on the Budget and accused the government of taking the common man for a ride. He also said that it did not offer any solutions.

"The Budget, which began with halwa for the authorities, ended with Halwa for the people. Long text, but not perfect solutions," he tweeted.

Haasan is one of the most outspoken names in the film industry. A few years ago, he had criticised demonetisation and apologised for initially backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'mistake'.

"The PM accepts his mistake without being adamant, then one more salaam is waiting for him from me. The sign of a good leader is when they can rectify their mistakes and more importantly when they can accept they made a mistake," he had added.

The Hey Ram actor was also one of the first big names to support Vijay's Mersal when he came under fire for featuring a controversial scene about the Goods and Services Tax.

Coming back to the present, his tweet about the Union Budget 2020 has taken social media by storm.

Meanwhile, Haasan is working on the much-hyped Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani. The Shankar-directed film has a stellar cast that also includes Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet and Kollywood hero Siddharth and is likely to hit screens in 2021.

