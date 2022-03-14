Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' to hit screens on April 3

Veteran Tamil actor Kamal Haasan's new movie Vikram will hit the screens on June 3, 'Ulaga Nayagan' announced to Twitter on Monday. The star shared a special video, highlighting the efforts put in by the team to bring the story to life. It features 'Behind The Scenes' shots of the actors and indicates that the biggie will be an action-packed affair. Vikram, directed by Master helmer Lokesh Kanagaraj, features Kamal in a new avatar and revolves around the story of a 'ghost'.

I am waiting with bated breath for our "Vikram" to release world over, in theatres on June 3rd 2022.#VikramFromJune3 நானும் உங்கள் முன் சமர்ப்பிக்க ஆவலாய் காத்திருக்கும் "விக்ரம்" உலகின் சிறந்த திரை அரங்குகளில் ஜூன் 3ஆம் தேதி முதல்.https://t.co/1rDp6ro9yz — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 14, 2022

It is backed by Raaj Kamal Films and will be the Hey Ram actor's first theatrical release in nearly four years. He was last seen in Vishwaroopam 2/Vishwaroop 2, which hit the screens in 2018. It was directed by 'Nammavar' himself and proved to be a commercial failure.

Vikram has an impressive cast that includes Vijay Sethupathi and Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil. 'FaFa' will reportedly be seen playing a corrupt cop in the flick. VJS had some time ago revealed that he took up the film only to work with 'Kamal Sir'.

Kanagaraj garnered attention when Kaithi, starring Karthi, did well at the box office despite competition from Vijay's Bigil. It was, however, the Pongal blockbuster Master, starring 'Thalapathy', that established him as a force to reckon with. The biggie revolved around the clash between a rowdy professor, played by Sarkar star, and his rival, essayed by VJS. The film's cast included Andrea Jeremiah, Petta actor Malavika Mohanan and Arjun Das. It remains to be seen whether Vikram helps him score another big hit.

Kamal, meanwhile, is likely to resume work on Indian 2 in the coming weeks. The Shankar-directed flick is a sequel to the 1996 release Indian/Hindustani and revolves around the journey of an aged freedom fighter. The film stars Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with Kamal. It has a stellar cast that includes Rakul Preet, Siddharth and Priya Bhavani Shankar.