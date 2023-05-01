Kangana Ranaut lends support to same-sex marriage

Kangana backs same-sex marriage, says 'preferences don't matter when their hearts are one'

The National Award winner further described marriage as 'a bond of love'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  May 01 2023, 19:51 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 19:52 ist
Actor Kangana Ranaut. Credit: PTI File Photo

Lending support to same-sex marriage, actor Kangana Ranaut has said people's preferences do not matter when their "hearts are one".

The National Award winner further described marriage as "a bond of love".

"Marriage is a bond of love. When people's hearts are one... what their preference is, what can we say about that?" Ranaut told reporters in Haridwar on Sunday.

Apurva Asrani, co-writer of her 2017 film Simran, thanked the actor for backing "marriage equality" at a time when most stars are shy of speaking up.

"A person 'cancelled' by the 'liberal' media has no right to an opinion right? Even if her statement is humane, brave & timely all at once? Kangana Ranaut speaks for #marriageequality. Something that most movie stars have been shy of doing. From one Queen to another, Thankyou," Asrani, who is openly gay, wrote on Twitter.

A five-judge constitution bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices SK Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, PS Narasimha and Hima Kohli is hearing arguments on a batch of pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages.

Entertainment News
Same-sex marriage
LGBTQIA+
Kangana Ranaut
apurva asrani

