Kangana Ranaut criticised for her Mumbai-Kashmir comparison

Bollywood actor and three-time National award winner Kangana Ranaut's statement drawing a parallel between Mumbai and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir has not gone down well in Maharashtra.

The 33-year-old actor's diatribe vis-a-vis death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is continuing through her Twitter handle @KanganaTeam through which she is targetting the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government and its leaders.

"Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffiti in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?," she tweeted on Thursday.

Raut said such a statement is an insult to people of Mumbai and Maharashtra. Several Hindi and Marathi cinema personalities have come down heavily on the actor, who hails from Himachal Pradesh.

On Friday, she sent out another tweet, saying: "I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9 September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le (Stop me if you can)."



‘’Mumbai is part of Maharashtra because of the martyrdom of 106 martyrs. If people who have nothing to do with the city malign the city and its police, the state government and the Home Minister who is in charge of the police force should take action else the morale of the police will take a beating,’’ Raut said.

Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh too criticised Kangana for her statement.

Meanwhile, BJP has distanced the party from Kangana’s comments."Kangana should not try to teach Mumbai, Mumbaikars and Maharashtra. Sanjay Raut should not attack us through Kangana Ranaut. BJP has nothing to do with Kangana. Don't link us to her statements,’’ BJP leader Ashish Shelar said.