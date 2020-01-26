Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Adnan Sami and Karan Johar honoured with Padma Shri: Tweeple have mixed feelings

Actress Kangana Ranaut, producer/director Karan Johar, singer Adnan Sami and 'TV Czarina' Ekta Kapoor were, on Saturday, conferred with Padma Shri awards for their contribution to performing arts. Shortly thereafter, their die-hard fans congratulated them for earning/bagging the honour and this created a great deal of buzz on social media. However, some movie buffs were quite unhappy about the development and questioned the credibility of the Padma awards.

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions

Ekta Kapoor deserves #Padmashri for

-making OTT content on ITV

-making Reptiles her muse

-Challenging medical science and common sense

-Hyping drama Offscreen to add tadka to her onscreen coupling

- Providing brownies to BAARC so that they gift her TRPs

- Ruining ITV for me 🙄 — Diya❣️ (@DiyaMenon6) January 26, 2020

Kangana ko kyu diya hai Padmashree..bc kaunsi acting ki hai woh 15 saal me aise.....bikhau awards — Saqib (@Saqib39788784) January 26, 2020

Is adnan sami is deserve. What contribute to the great India republic..? Only that his dad is pakistani airforce pilot woh killed many indian with bombs in war. What a shame for a modi government — The Rock (@TheRock40067307) January 26, 2020

Not surprised that both Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar got Padma Shri. And not surprised that it took a Modi government to find a shred of commanilty between the two. Nationalism, after all, is an equal opportunity employer. — Tanul Thakur (@Plebeian42) January 26, 2020

The overlord of nepotism and everything frivolous in Bollywood, Karan Johar, to receive Padma Shri. Not to mention that he is supremely unremarkable just like his films. Where are our standards?!! — Alt+Anushree (@AnushreeBasu) January 26, 2020

Many many Congratulations to Padma Shri Kangana Ranaut for being honoured with the 4th highest civilian award of India! Very Well deserved! 👏👏👏 #PadmaShri #KanganaRanaut — Stranger (@amarDgreat) January 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana is in the limelight because of her latest release Panga, which is doing reasonably well at the ticket window. The film has also received positive reviews and this might help it stay strong in the coming days. The cast also includes Richa Chadda and seasoned performer Neena Gupta

On the other hand, Karan will soon be turning his attention to his next directorial venture Takht, starring Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor. He is also busy with the production works of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra. Similarly, Ekta Kapoor and Adnan Sami are tied up with their professional commitments.