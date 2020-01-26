Kangana, Ekta and KJo bag Padma Shri; Tweeple react

Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Adnan Sami and Karan Johar honoured with Padma Shri: Tweeple have mixed feelings

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 26 2020, 13:05pm ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2020, 14:12pm ist
Kangana Ranaut has been honoured with the Padma Shri. (Credit: AFP)

Actress Kangana Ranaut, producer/director Karan Johar, singer Adnan Sami and 'TV Czarina' Ekta Kapoor were, on Saturday, conferred with Padma Shri awards for their contribution to performing arts. Shortly thereafter, their die-hard fans congratulated them for earning/bagging the honour and this created a great deal of buzz on social media. However, some movie buffs were quite unhappy about the development and questioned the credibility of the Padma awards.

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions

 

Meanwhile, Kangana is in the limelight because of her latest release Panga, which is doing reasonably well at the ticket window. The film has also received positive reviews and this might help it stay strong in the coming days. The cast also includes Richa Chadda and seasoned performer Neena Gupta

On the other hand, Karan will soon be turning his attention to his next directorial venture Takht, starring Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor. He is also busy with the production works of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra. Similarly, Ekta Kapoor and Adnan Sami are tied up with their professional commitments. 

