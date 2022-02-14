Kangana Ranaut means business in 'Lock Upp' new poster

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has shared the second poster for Lock Upp on her social media handle. She will be hosting the reality show which will include 16 celebrities who will be locked inside a jail.

She captioned the poster: "Yaha sab hain equal equally in danger (Here all are equal...equally in danger). Because this is MY #LockUpp! Streaming from 27th Feb on @mxplayer and @altbalaji. Watch Live FREE! Trailer out on 16th Feb"

In the poster, she can be seen holding a shiny pair of handcuffs and a big black baton and sporting a spiky, glittering gown. Behind Kangana, we see a bunch of prisoners with their hoods on.

Lock Upp will show 16 popular celebrities competing for the most basic amenities as they fight for the winner's title.

It will premiere on MX Player and AltBalaji on February 27.