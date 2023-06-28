Kangana Ranaut, producer Sandeep Singh team up for new movie

Actor Kangana Ranaut is partnering with producer Sandeep Singh for her next feature film.

Touted to be a big-budget production, the film will hit the floors early next year, a press release stated. The makers will announce the director and the title of the project soon.

Ranaut, known for movies such as Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu series, Queen and Panga, said the new project will be the "biggest film of my career".

"Sandeep and I have been friends for over 13 years and have wanted to do a film for a long time. Now since we have found the right subject and the role we are all set to roll soon, it is going to be the biggest film of my career and a fantastic role, further details will be announced soon," the 36-year-old actor said in a statement.

Singh, who has backed movies such as Mary Kom, Aligarh, Sarbjit and Jhund, said collaborating with Ranaut is a dream come true moment for him.

"The films I offered her earlier did not match up to her calibre as an actress. Thus, I waited for the right one to come my way. It was a challenge to find a good script keeping Kangana's acting prowess in mind. Now since I have a meaty subject that only she can do, I instantly got in touch with her.

"And this time she could not say no. This film and the character will be the most respectable and memorable. It will be loved by every Indian across the globe," he added.

Ranaut will be next seen in Emergency, which the actor has also written and directed. The movie is scheduled to be released in theatres on November 24.